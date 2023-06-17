The Cleveland Guardians are calling up one of their top prospects from the minor leagues. After the Guardians designated catcher Mike Zunino for assignment, Cleveland will add Bo Naylor to the major-league roster.

Bo Naylor is the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Guardians farm system and the No. 45 ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Naylor will replace Zunino, who will either be traded or placed on waivers within the next week.

Josh Naylor, the Guardians' first baseman, is Bo Naylor's older brother.

The Guardians selected Naylor with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. The catcher's time in the majors has been limited. He received eight at-bats after making his debut with the Guardians last year. Naylor played one game with Cleveland in May before being sent back down to the minors.

In 60 games for Triple-A Columbus, Naylor is hitting .254/.393/.498. The Guardians' prospect has 13 home runs and 48 RBI.

It remains to be seen who Cleveland will start behind the plate for the majority of their games. Zunino was a disappointment, hitting .177/.271/.306 with three home runs in 42 games.

Cleveland has kept three catchers on the roster. Cam Gallagher has a brutal .143/.173/.182 slash line in 77 at-bats. David Fry has been better in just 23 at-bats, posting a .726 OPS.

The Guardians could use any kind of spark in their lineup. The Arizona Diamondbacks beat Cleveland 5-1 Friday night. The Guardians have lost three of their last four games, scoring four total runs in those defeats.

Cleveland is 32-37 and 2.5 games out of first place.