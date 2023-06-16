The Cleveland Guardians are reportedly designating former All-Star catcher Mike Zunino for assignment and promoting ex-Atlanta Braves top pitching prospect Touki Toussaint to the big league club, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Pitcher Cody Morris was also optioned to Triple-A.

Cleveland signed Zunino during the offseason looking for a change at catcher. They'd previously started catchers such as Roberto Perez and Austin Hedges, both of whom were terrific defensively but offered minimal offensive value. Zunino had a track record of offering some pop, so Cleveland took a chance on him.

The signing, however, didn't go according to plan. Zunino is currently slashing an abysmal .177/.271/.306 with a .578 OPS and just three home runs over 42 games played. With prospect Bo Naylor waiting in the minor leagues, the Guardians ultimately decided to move on from the 2021 All-Star.

Toussaint was once regarded as a future star with the Braves. He failed to live up to expectations though after debuting in 2018. Toussaint would spend the next few seasons in Atlanta but continued to struggle. The Braves finally moved on in 2021 and he spent the '22 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 4.62 ERA in eight contests.

The Guardians signed him this past offseason in hopes that he could turn things around in Cleveland. The Guards have a reputation for being a terrific pitcher-developing ball club, so perhaps Toussaint will breakout at some point this season.

Cleveland is set to continue their west coast road trip following these roster moves, as they prepare to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road Friday.