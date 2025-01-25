Even Hall of Famers couldn't crack the code of Ichiro Suzuki.

During an interview with MLB Network, newly-announced Baseball Hall of Fame member CC Sabathia recalled his 2006 journey of finding a new “out pitch,” which seemed to work on everyone … except one particular player.

While with the Cleveland Indians (now known as the Cleveland Guardians), pitching coach Carl Willis and Sabathia worked on finding the six-foot, six-inch lefty a pitch that could end at-bats quickly and with the most efficiency.

“We go into the bullpen in Oakland and I'm trying to find an ‘out' pitch,” Sabathia recalled. “I'm throwing this big, loopy curveball at the time, and when I get to two strikes, I wouldn't have anything to put a guy away.”

Sabathia said the duo went into the bullpen to initially learn a cutter, but came out with something much different.

“I come out of that bullpen with this 82-83 mile per hour slider,” Sabathia said. “And I'm like, ‘Oh, this thing is awesome.'”

Sabathia took his newly-perfected slider into his next start, which happened to be in Seattle against fellow Hall of Famer Ichiro and the Mariners.

“I take [the slider] into the game, I take it to 0-2 [against Ichiro], and Ichiro hits it off the window,” Sabathia laughed. “And I'm like, ‘Oh, that's just Ichi' because I'm getting outs with it. Next at-bat I throw it to him first pitch and he hits it out again.”

CC Sabathia's success with the Guardians

Slider or not, CC Sabathia's success with the Guardians is undeniable.

During his career in Cleveland, Sabathia threw 1,528.2 innings, compiling a 106-71 record in 237 starts with a 3.83 ERA and 1,265 strikeouts. He was a three-time All-Star and 2007 Cy Young winner with the Guardians and was eventually inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in Aug. 2024.

“That was the beginning of that run,” Sabathia said of 2006. “The next year I win the Cy Young because I have an out pitch now. And then I get to Milwaukee and go on that great run because we had so much fun and that clubhouse was so good. Then I had a chance to come to New York and win a World Series.”