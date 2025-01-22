On the day CC Sabathia was officially announced for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the six-foot-six lefty revealed on X that he considered hanging it up after the 2017 season until a former player convinced him to return to the mound.

“I wouldn’t be here in this moment without Harold Reynolds,” Sabathia stated on X. “After the 2017 season, I was contemplating retirement and it was he who pushed me to strive for the Hall of Fame knowing what it would take to make it. 3,000+ Ks, 250+ wins, everything. One conversation changed my whole trajectory and for that I’m forever grateful. Thank you Harold.”

Reynolds himself was a solid player from 1983-94, garnering two All-Star appearances and three Gold Gloves.

Sabathia would go on to thank others who helped him achieve his dream, again taking to X to announce his appreciation.

“Too many people to fit in one message but from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, opponents, the Yankees, Milwaukee, Cleveland, all the staff, ownership, the baseball hall of the fame, the writers, the media, and of course THE FANS,” Sabathia posted. “Without your support, I wouldn’t be able to achieve any of this. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to join a special group in Cooperstown. Thank you.”

CC Sabathia produced in 3 different cities

Sabathia began his journey in the majors with Cleveland, spending over seven years with the club and accumulating 106 wins against 71 losses in 237 starts, a 3.83 ERA and 1.265 WHIP, and 1,265 strikeouts in 1,528+2⁄3 innings. Sabathia was a 3x All-Star in Cleveland and the 2007 AL Cy Young winner, dominating the hill until a trade on July 7, 2008, sent him to the Milwaukee Brewers.

He put on a show for the Brew Crew, going 11-2 down the stretch with a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts which included seven complete games and three shutouts. His pitching helped drive that Milwaukee team to its first playoff berth since 1982.

After the season, Sabathia signed with the New York Yankees and would play there for the rest of his career, winning a World Series in 2009 and earning three more All-Star selections in New York.

When asked if he would go into the Hall with a Yankee or Guardian cap, Sabathia revealed his decision to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“CC Sabathia said he will wear a Yankees cap on his Hall of Fame plaque,” Hoch reported. “This is home, the Bronx. I found a home in the Bronx, and I don't think I'll ever leave this city. So I think it's only fitting.”