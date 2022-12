By Joey Mistretta · 1 min read

The Cleveland Guardians agreed to a 2-year, $33M dollar deal with 1B Josh Bell on Tuesday. Cleveland is fresh off of a 2022 playoff appearance but had aspirations of improving the lineup during the offseason. The addition of Bell provides the Guardians with a switch-hitting former All-Star who can provide protection for Jose Ramirez in the lineup.

More to come.