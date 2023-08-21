The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly claimed catcher Eric Haase from the Detroit Tigers and designated Zach Collins for assignment, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

Eric Haase started his career with Cleveland, playing a combined 19 games for the club back in 2018 and 2019. He spent the last four seasons with the Detroit Tigers before getting designated for assignment. Haase was a 2011 draft pick by Cleveland.

Haase has not gotten a ton of playing time throughout his career. The most games he has played in a single season was 110 in 2022, which was his most successful season. He posted a .254 batting average with a .305 on-base percentage and 14 home runs, according to Fangraphs. His offense took a nosedive this season, in which he is batting .201 with a .246 on-base percentage and four home runs.

The 2022 season was the only year that Haase played more than 100 games. He played in 98 in the 2021 season and has played in 86 so far this year. It will be interesting to see what role he has with the Guardians.

The Guardians are currently 59-66 on the season, six games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, who are 65-60. While it is not impossible to come back from that deficit, it is a tall order this late in the season. The Twins look like the best team in the division, especially since the trade deadline.

The Guardians need to go on a run starting now, and maybe Haase can help them start on that path as we get close to September.