The 2023 MLB season is no longer a top priority for the Cleveland Guardians. A lackluster and injury-riddled first-half prevented them from being legitimate buyers at the trade deadline. Instead, they shipped out their best available starting pitcher, Aaron Civale, to the Tampa Bay Rays. Management did not officially waive the white flag, but a clear message was sent. We are looking to the future.

Fast forward a couple weeks and the club now trails the Minnesota Twins by four-and-a-half games in the American League Central. It is becoming increasingly unlikely that the Guardians will require hotel and travel reservations past Oct. 1. The postseason just does not seem plausible. But this is a well-run organization with a knack for playing above its head.

Fans would greatly appreciate it if the Guardians didn't waste any more time, but an eleventh-hour sneak attack is a fitting way for this wacky division to be decided. If such a thrilling run is going to happen, though, changes must be made. And quickly.

There are multiple players currently grinding in the minor leagues who deserve an opportunity to showcase their ability at the MLB level. Moreover, Cleveland needs the reinforcements. The time for the team to work though its issues has passed. A shake-up is maybe the only way to save the season. Coincidentally, these moves also serve to prepare for 2024 and beyond, which is obviously of paramount importance to the front office.

The Guardians are fading fast, but they are not dead yet. Let's look at 2 roster moves that can revive this team just in time for the playoffs stretch run.

Call up Pitcher Joey Cantillo to MLB roster

Cleveland general manager Mike Chernoff probably has a good idea of what his team is going to look like next season. A good culture and sustained success are built on the foundation of a clear organizational vision. And that is exactly what this franchise has thrived on for a long time. But in this game, plans cannot be etched in stone.

There is no reason why the Guardians can't put those presumed plans in action a little sooner than expected. Chernoff, as well as many fans, might reasonably believe starting pitcher Joey Cantillo needs some more seasoning in Triple-A, but a well-timed gamble could prove extremely beneficial right now.

Cantillo, like all pitching prospects, has to be handled delicately. Being thrown into battle with the Guardians this year could affect his confidence and development. This makeshift, rookie-laden rotation is just begging for him to join it, though. After six years in the minor leagues, the 23-year-old is ready for his big break.

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings while striking out 5 for Columbus last night vs Syracuse. Line – 5.0(IP) 5H 2R 1ER 2BB 5SO (97 Pitches 55 Strikes) Last 3 – 15.2(IP) 12H 3R 2ER 5BB 18SO 1.15 ERA#ForTheLandpic.twitter.com/ujC0sqAaa0 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 17, 2023

Cantillo admittedly struggled after being promoted to the Columbus Clippers early in the year, but has been on the rise, per Guardians Perspective. He is now posting a serviceable 4.36 ERA in 12 starts. Although it may seem inadvisable, he can work out some of the kinks in his game like velocity and control (36 walks) in the big leagues. Other prospects have been thrown into the fire and come out of the other side a better pitcher for it. The lefty could end up being a similar success story.

The Guardians are more than desperate enough to call him up. Starting pitchers Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill are all making progress but remain sidelined. The powers that be saw something in this player when acquiring him in the Mike Clevinger trade in 2020. Now, they must determine if their No. 11 prospect is a true hidden gem who can surprise some batters during the final six weeks of the season.

There may be no better place for Cantillo to come of age than under Terry Francona's watchful eye.

Guardians must call up outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez

This lineup desperately needs a jolt, as it has been too dependent on Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to manufacture runs. Naylor is on the injury list with a strained oblique, putting even more pressure on the Cleveland brass to make a tweak. Steven Kwan is a fixture in left field and could be for a long time. The rest of the outfield, however, is fairly wide open.

Enter Johnathan Rodriguez. The 23-year-old from Puerto Rico is another player who has been around a while but has limited experience in Triple-A. Though, his numbers tell a convincing story, one that Chernoff has to really ponder. Rodriguez plowed his way through Double-A, hitting .289 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs before smoothly transitioning to Columbus. In 17 games, he has destroyed the baseball with a .313 batting average and seven homers. What are we waiting for?

#Guardians 23yr old OF prospect Johnathan Rodriguez with a solo HR tonight in the 2nd inning for Columbus. Rodriguez has now homered in 3 straight games & 5 over his last 5 overall. He's got 25 on the year. Last 5 games: 8-21 7R 1(2B) 1(3B) 5HR 11RBI 1BB .381 AVG#ForTheLandpic.twitter.com/GCLgrwB8o1 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 16, 2023

The Guardians model is predicated on filling their holes in-house. The uninspiring offense being exhibited by Myles Straw and recent acquisition Ramon Laureano demands swift action. Injecting some youth into the lineup might do little to turn things around, but Cleveland has to be bold.

The Twins are in the driver's seat regardless and the outfield will still need to be addressed in 2024. It feels irresponsible for the team to abandon its own blueprint by being overly cautious with Rodriguez.

The Guardians (58-63) are limping towards a losing campaign in 2023. They cannot also go into the offseason with unanswered questions. There are 41 games left to obtain that ever-important clarity. Management would be wise not to squander this golden opportunity.