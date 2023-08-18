Although the Cleveland Guardians have lacked in certain area, injuries have ravaged their 2023 season. Terry Francona is arguably a Hall of Fame manager who often excels at getting the most out of his players, but even he cannot work around all of the deficiencies in this pitching staff. Things have gotten so desperate that the front office is looking for reinforcements in an unlikely place.

“Guardians are expected to call up James Karinchak tomorrow and place Michael Kelly on the IL with back spasms,” Mandy Bell of MLB.com reported Friday. The right-handed reliever was sent down to Triple-A Columbus in June after struggling with Cleveland but has only plummeted further. He has a ghastly 5.12 ERA and surrendered two runs and two walks in his last outing with the Clippers.

This does not feel like an appropriate time for another go-around in the big leagues, but Francona needs arms. Karinchak used to be one of his most dependable relievers and posted a sterling 2.08 ERA in 38 appearances in 2021. While the veteran skipper knows there are risks, he is hoping the 27-year-old can revert back to his past dominant self.



“We could use a good James Karinchak,” Francona told the media, via Bally Sports Cleveland. “We got to get there, but hopefully he can figure it out while he's here.”



We have reached the point where the Guardians have to start throwing stuff at the wall and hope it sticks. One has to wonder if more call-ups will follow during this postseason push.

They are 58-63 and four-and-a-half games out of first place in the American League Central. This roster move alone cannot lift Cleveland past the Minnesota Twins, but perhaps it can be a surprise spark that reignites this stagnating group.