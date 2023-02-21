The time is here for players to get in shape for Spring Training, and take it easy if they’re working their way back from injuries. Such is the life for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw.

According to Guardians beat writer Paul Hoynes, Myles Straw will miss some time because of soreness in his right knee. The good news is it doesn’t appear to be anything serious, and he should be back at some point before Opening Day.

CF Myles Straw will miss the first couple of Cactus League games with soreness behind his right knee. Manager Terry Francona said the Guardians are just being cautious. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) February 21, 2023

As Hoynes points out, Cleveland manager Terry Francona says the move is a precautionary measure to make sure Straw is healthy before making his Spring Training debut. This means if everything works out, we should see Straw can be in action before too long.

In a league where offensive numbers get all of the headlines, Straw makes his impact on the Guardians through base running and defense. The outfielder was a Gold Glove winner last year in his first full season with the club (he played with the Houston Astros at the beginning of 2021), and had 21 stolen bases to go along with it. With that being said, it’s beneficial to make sure Straw’s knee is right, given the speed threat he provides.

In terms of the power numbers, those are yet to come. He hit zero home runs and had 32 RBIs in 2022. Maybe those numbers will go up in 2023, but the Guardians appear to be okay with what he brings to the table.

At any rate, the Guardians will look to build upon a season where they won the American League Central with a record of 92-70.