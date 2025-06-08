Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber has been going through rehab after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April. As the process continues, the former Cy Young award winner is looking to return to Cleveland sooner rather than later. However, a recent setback in his recovery has tested his attitude about his rehab. He opened up about it to the press, including the Associated Press and ESPN, on Saturday.

“‘My mind went back to a very close buddy of mine said a few weeks or a few months back when I was starting bullpens. He was like, ‘Just don't freak out. If you get a setback, everybody gets at least one,'” Bieber said before Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. “‘I was hoping to be that anomaly, but at the same time, maybe it's just part of the process and I'm trying to listen to my elbow and my body and do what's best for myself and the team in the long term.'”

The soreness that Bieber has experienced in his right elbow has caused the Guardians to pause his rehab for the time being. As the team looks to crawl out of their seven and a half game deficit in the AL Central, they are also still battling an injury crisis. Catcher Austin Hedges recently went on the concussion IL. Fellow starting pitcher Ben Lively is now out for the year due to Tommy John surgery himself. Can manager Stephen Vogt get this team back on track before it's too late?

Guardians look to get back on track while dealing with injury issues

Article Continues Below

Losing Hedges on the heels of also losing Lively were some big hits that the big-league roster took. Outfielders Lane Thomas and Will Brennan are dealing with ailments of their own. Multiple bullpen arms have also hit the IL. As the Guardians try and recapture the magic of Vogt's first season in 2024, losing these players has contributed to their current place in the standings.

However, setbacks are common in Tommy John recovery. Bieber knows that full well. If his elbow holds up, don't be surprised to see the longtime Guardian try and fight his way back to Cleveland. In order for his team to reach October once again, it will fall to Bieber to regain his previous form. Can it be done? Or will the infamous surgery halt the progress of yet another young, talented arm too soon?