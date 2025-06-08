Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber has been going through rehab after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April. As the process continues, the former Cy Young award winner is looking to return to Cleveland sooner rather than later. However, a recent setback in his recovery has tested his attitude about his rehab. He opened up about it to the press, including the Associated Press and ESPN, on Saturday.

“‘My mind went back to a very close buddy of mine said a few weeks or a few months back when I was starting bullpens. He was like, ‘Just don't freak out. If you get a setback, everybody gets at least one,'” Bieber said before Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. “‘I was hoping to be that anomaly, but at the same time, maybe it's just part of the process and I'm trying to listen to my elbow and my body and do what's best for myself and the team in the long term.'”

The soreness that Bieber has experienced in his right elbow has caused the Guardians to pause his rehab for the time being. As the team looks to crawl out of their seven and a half game deficit in the AL Central, they are also still battling an injury crisis. Catcher Austin Hedges recently went on the concussion IL. Fellow starting pitcher Ben Lively is now out for the year due to Tommy John surgery himself. Can manager Stephen Vogt get this team back on track before it's too late?

Guardians look to get back on track while dealing with injury issues

Article Continues Below
More Guardians News
Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber smiles as he takes the mound during the first inning of a rehab start for the Akron RubberDucks on Sept. 12, 2023, at Canal Park.
Guardians’ Shane Bieber gets update after suffering injury setbackZachary Howell ·
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber (57) poses for a photo during MLB Media Day at Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Facility.
Guardians’ Shane Bieber suffers concerning injury setbackZachary Howell ·
Cleveland Guardians first base David Fry (6) reacts after hitting a single and advancing to second base during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field.
Guardians activate All-Star outfielder before Angels clashJoey Mistretta ·
guardians, emmanuel clase
1 player Cleveland Guardians must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) stands in the dugout in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals what went wrong in 7-4 loss to GuardiansZachary Howell ·
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, May 16, 2025.
Jose Ramirez’s offensive dominance gets truth bomb from Guardians All-Star teammateRexwell Villas ·
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) walks on the field between innings during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field.
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Losing Hedges on the heels of also losing Lively were some big hits that the big-league roster took. Outfielders Lane Thomas and Will Brennan are dealing with ailments of their own. Multiple bullpen arms have also hit the IL. As the Guardians try and recapture the magic of Vogt's first season in 2024, losing these players has contributed to their current place in the standings.

However, setbacks are common in Tommy John recovery. Bieber knows that full well. If his elbow holds up, don't be surprised to see the longtime Guardian try and fight his way back to Cleveland. In order for his team to reach October once again, it will fall to Bieber to regain his previous form. Can it be done? Or will the infamous surgery halt the progress of yet another young, talented arm too soon?