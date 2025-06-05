The Cleveland Guardians have been without former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber since April of last season. The 30-year-old starter has been recovering from Tommy John surgery, delaying his 2025 debut. Stephen Vogt might have to wait even longer for his ace to return, though. Bieber was supposed to have a start in Akron on Friday, but will miss it because of soreness.

Bieber's injury has kept him out of the majors for more than a year. However, he completed two rehab starts on the road back to the Guardians' roster before Thursday's news. After the veteran told doctors about his issues after his most recent bullpen session, the team shut him down once again, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel. Cleveland has been very cautious with Bieber's return ever since he left their lineup, wanting the righty to return at an elite level.

Vogt's rotation could use Bieber's contributions, but the team won't rush his return. Tommy John surgeries have long recovery times and a high risk of re-injury. However, some pitchers have shown that they can still be elite after enduring the surgery and the recovery process. Cleveland hopes that Bieber can mimic the success of Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale, who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2024.

The Guardians made it to the American League Championship Series last season without Bieber. After coming within three games of the World Series, Cleveland believes they are on the precipice of a title. Getting Bieber back would be a much-needed boost, especially after an underwhelming start to the season.

After winning the AL Central last year, the Guardians have their work cut out for them in 2025. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will compete with them down the stretch of the season yet again. That, combined with a dominant stretch from the Minnesota Twins, makes the division one of the more interesting ones in the league.

Bieber's return could still be more than a month away, but the team anxiously awaits updates. If Vogt and the Guardians get him back with enough time left, they could go on a run and find themselves in competition with the Tigers atop their division.