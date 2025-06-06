Throughout Stephen Vogt's time as the manager for the Cleveland Guardians, Shane Bieber has only started two games for him. The former Cy Young Award winner missed the vast majority of the Guardians' season with Tommy John surgery. He is rehabbing in the minor leagues, but the latest update has him missing extra time to recover. After losing Ben Lively to a season-ending UCL surgery, Tanne Bibee and the rest of Cleveland's rotation's hopes ride on Bieber's recover.

Bieber is with the Guardian's Triple-A team in Akron as he recovers. He completed his first rehab start on May 31, but Cleveland's ace will miss his second scheduled start on Friday. On top of that, the Guardians shut him down from throwing for a week, according to the Athletic's Zack Meisel. Bieber reported to the team's training staff that he was feeling sore, and Cleveland took no risks.

Vogt and the Guardians organization have their eyes on the big picture this season. Getting Bieber back earlier rather than later would be nice, but it is not mandatory. Bibee has done a good job filling in for him in 2025, immediately delivering on the contract extension he signed with Cleveland in the spring. When Bieber finally gets back into the major league rotation, the Guardians hope that he and Bibee can become a good one-two punch on the mound.

As a whole, Cleveland believes that they have a chance at a deep playoff run this season. The Guardians got to the American League Championship Series last year. However, the New York Yankees dominated them in the series. With Jose Ramirez in the AL MVP race yet again for Cleveland, the team is in the thick of the AL playoff hunt.

Bieber will be re-evaluated by the team's training staff next week. Until then, Guardians fans cannot do anything but hope for the best. Regardless of what the news is, Cleveland will be cautious with their ace.