The Cleveland Guardians kicked off their postseason campaign with a resounding 7-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1, and they will be looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2 on Monday afternoon. First, though, the team had to make an unexpected injury replacement on their postseason roster ahead of their next contest.

The Guardians included Tyler Freeman on their initial ALDS roster, despite the fact he hadn't played in a game since September 13th. While Freeman also didn't take the field in Game 1, he suffered an oblique strain behind the scenes for Cleveland, forcing them to replace him on their roster with Angel Martinez.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“The first injury replacement substitution of the postseason; Outfielder Angel Martinez replaces Tyler Freeman of the Cleveland Guardians. Freeman is now ineligible to play unless the Guardians reach the World Series.”

Guardians hoping to avoid any more injury woes during postseason run

Freeman's versatility was his best asset for the Guardians as he can fill in at several different spots, which helped make up for his lackluster season at the plate (.209 BA, 7 HR, 32 RBI, 11 SB, .626 OPS). Now that he has been replaced on their roster, though, Freeman wouldn't be able to return until the World Series, and it remains to be seen if that's a move Cleveland would make if they were to make it that far.

That has led to the Guardians calling on the talented 22-year old outfielder in Martinez, and while he also didn't put up huge numbers this season in limited action (.232 BA, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB, .635 OPS), he will only be asked to fill Freeman's bench role during his time on their roster. This ultimately isn't going to drastically change things for Cleveland, but they will be hoping to stay healthy the rest of the way out in order to give them the best chance possible to win the World Series.