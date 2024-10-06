ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series on Monday at Progressive Field. We're ready for some baseball playoffs as we share our ALDS odds series and make a Tigers-Guardians Game 2 prediction and pick.

Tigers-Guardians Game 2 Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. Matthew Boyd

Tarik Skubal (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start: Skubal dominated in the wildcard game, hurling six shutout innings while allowing four hits, striking out six, and walking one in a win over the Houston Astros.

Vs. Guardians: Skubal is 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA over eight games against the Guardians throughout his short career.

Matthew Boyd (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Boyd last pitched 16 days ago, going four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking three in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here are the ALDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Tigers-Guardians Game 2 Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -130

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2

Time: 4:08 PM ET/1:08 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers failed to do anything in Game 1. Sadly, the offense was anemic, with just four hits. Nobody could hit the baseball, and no one could drive anyone home.

Parker Meadows struggled out of the leadoff spot, going 1 for 3 with a strikeout. Likewise, Kerry Carpenter struck out twice, going 1 for 4 behind him. Matt Vierling also struck out twice and could not even get on base. Furthermore, neither Riley Greene nor Spencer Torkelson could do much. This offense was simply bad. Thus, they must do more to create scoring opportunities to give their starting pitcher some chances.

Skubal is starting Game 2 and hopes to go much further than Tyler Holton did in Game 1. Unfortunately, Holton struggled, and the Tigers had to pull him early for Reese Olson, who calmed things down with five solid innings in relief after Holton put them behind. Expect Skubal to take charge and go the distance as he attempts to get the Tigers back in this series.

The Tigers will cover the spread if their offense can string together some hits and grab the lead early. Then, they need Skubal to continue dominating as he did against the Houston Astros.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians struck early in Game 1, and it helped them take control of the series. Their lineup will get one of the toughest challenges in the playoffs as they face Skubal.

Steven Kwan scored twice in Game 1 and even clubbed a double. Ultimately, his ability to get on base helped spark this offense early. David Fry also had a great day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a run, and a double. Amazingly, the Guardians still scored seven runs despite an 0 for 3 day from Jose Ramirez. Josh Naylor made up for it with an RBI. Of course, Lane Thomas clubbing a three-run home run also helped things. This lineup just showed they can produce even when their best hitters are not producing.

Ramirez struggled in Game 1. Now, he must bounce back. Ramirez is 9 for 21 in his career against Skubal, including three doubles and a triple.

Boyd will have a tough test here for the Guardians. Significantly, he must avoid the issues Tanner Bibee went through in Game 1 when he went just 4 2/3 innings. The bullpen did a masterful job, hurling 4 1/3 shutout innings. Tim Herrin, Hunter Galdis, and Emmanuel Chase all were dominant as they handled the final three innings of this game. Amazingly, the best bullpen in baseball showed how tough they are and will be a significant reason why the Guardians will always have a chance.

The Guardians will cover the spread if the offense continues its momentum and avoids falling behind in the count against Skubal. Then, they need good pitching from Boyd and the bullpen to continue pitching well.

Final Tigers-Guardians Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Guardians went 7-6 against the Tigers during the regular season, but the Tigers went 12-1 against the run line in this match. The Tigers are 2-1 against the run line in these playoffs, while the Guardians are 1-0. The Tigers are 29-15 when they have been the favorites on the moneyline this season. Meanwhile, the Guardians are just 11-22 against the odds when they have been the underdog. The Tigers are the favorites in our ALDS odds.

The Tigers have stayed competitive against the Guardians throughout the regular season. Surprisingly, the loss in Game 1 was the first time the Guardians really outmatched them all season. Having Skubal on the mound will certainly give the Tigers some confidence, as he is their best starting pitcher and probably one of the best in baseball. Therefore, I expect him to boost the Tigers and shut down this lineup while leading the Tigers to a standout victory. Go with the Tigers to win this game and cover the run line.

Final Tigers-Guardians Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+146)