After a managerial career that spanned more than a quarter of a decade, Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona is finally deciding to call it quits. In 11 seasons with the Cleveland franchise, Francona led the team to six playoff appearances, including a World Series appearance in 2016. During this stretch, Francona had just two losing seasons (both within the last three years) while winning the AL Central four times.

As the club moves forward, it must decide who will replace Francona as the team's leader. Here are four managerial candidates the Guardians should be pursuing.

Bob Melvin, manager, San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are currently in a state of flux as they decide which pieces from a disappointing 2023 season they want to keep. With so many talented players, Bob Melvin could very well be on his way out — making him one of the top managerial candidates on the market.

Melvin is a three-time MLB Manager of the Year and has taken three ballclubs to the postseason. During his 11-year stint with the Oakland Athletics, he took the A's to the playoffs six times. Bob Melvin's experience with winning in a small market makes him an ideal fit for Cleveland.

Craig Counsell, manager, Milwaukee Brewers

Like Melvin, Craig Counsell is another manager whose job status for next year is in flux. He has managed the Brewers to five postseason appearances in the past six campaigns, taking them to within a win of the World Series in 2018. But Milwaukee has not won a playoff series since that year, and with Counsell's contract now expired, the Brewers are looking long and hard at whether the former infielder is still the right man to lead the team.

Counsell is excellent at managing bullpens — a strength of the Guardians — and has consistently gotten the most out of pitching heavy teams in Milwaukee. The Guardians squad has a similar makeup to Craig Counsell's team in Milwaukee, making Counsell a prime candidate in Cleveland if the Brewers do not re-sign him.

Rodney Linares, bench coach, Tampa Bay Rays

Linares spent two decades in the Astros minor league system as a coach and manager, helping develop players such as Jose Altuve, George Springer, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Correa. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays as their third-base coach in 2018 and the club promoted him to bench coach this year. The Rays have won 58% of their games since Linares joined their coaching staff.

The Guardians were the second-youngest team in Major League Baseball in 2023, and Linares' experience and success in the minor leagues would be a good fit for helping this team develop over the next few seasons.

DeMarlo Hale, bench coach, Cleveland Guardians

If the Guardians want to hire in-house, then bench coach DeMarlo Hale is the top choice. Hale filled in as acting manager for the Guardians in 2021 when Francona's health concerns forced him to take a leave of absence, leading the team to a 30-33 record.

The 62-year-old has a wealth of coaching experience. Hale began as a minor league manager at age 22, spending almost a decade before earning his first Major League job with the Texas Rangers in 2002. Since then, he has coached for six different MLB teams while working as a base coach, bench coach, and a number of other instructional positions. Hale worked as the bench coach for the Guardians since 2021. With his coaching experience and familiarity with the club, DeMarlo Hale is the best higher the team can make within the organization.