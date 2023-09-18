Cleveland Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee left Saturday's start early against the Texas Rangers with an apparent hip injury and it appears that will end his promising season.

As reported by Zack Meisel of The Athletic, Bibee is heading to the IL, with James Karinchak coming up from Triple-A to take his place on the roster. The 24-year-old was really impressive in his first big league campaign, producing a 10-4 record and a 2.98 ERA in 25 starts. He struck out 141 hitters in 142 innings while walking 45 as well.

Bibee was called up in late April and never went back down to the Minors, quickly solidifying himself as an important piece of Cleveland's future. July was his best month by a mile, posting a 1.78 ERA in five appearances and holding opponents to a .183 average.

Following Saturday's game, Bibee didn't sound too sure on how serious the injury could be. Evidently, he must've woke up quite a bit of pain Sunday:

“It’s all right,” Tanner Bibee said, via MLB.com. “I mean, I’m obviously not really moving around a ton, but we’ll see how it feels tomorrow. I think it’s more of a thing to kind of monitor how I feel tomorrow, how I wake up, how it feels.”

With the Guardians most likely missing the playoffs, we probably won't see Bibee pitch again in 2023. Cleveland is seven games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central race and also trails by 10.5 games in the Wild Card. The postseason is not going to happen.

Bibee will now look to get healthy for 2024. He should also get some consideration for AL Rookie of the Year, although Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson looks set to win the award.