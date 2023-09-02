The Cleveland Guardians are technically still in the playoff hunt, but it isn't too early to look ahead to the 2023-24 MLB offseason. The Guardians are unlikely to catch the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, sitting five games out of first place on Labor Day Weekend. Cleveland must make some free-agent additions if it hopes to be a contender in 2024.

The Guardians 2023-2024 free agency decisions could turn Cleveland into the best team in the division. Cleveland is only a year removed from winning the AL Central with 92 wins. The Guardians have made the playoffs in five of the last seven years. They have managed to stay competitive while unloading some of their most expensive players without going through a full rebuild.

Cleveland is never a player for the top MLB free agents. The Guardians consistently have one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, and that isn't going to change in the 2023-24 offseason. What does that mean for the Guardians' free-agent plans?

It would be silly to suggest that the Guardians should try to sign Shohei Ohtani. Free agents like Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and Julio Urias will be well out of Cleveland's price range, as well. Adding one of those players would certainly increase the Guardians' chances of making the 2024 playoffs. They simply aren't realistic targets for the front office.

Cleveland must take a different approach to free agency. The Guardians have to pursue more affordable options, possibly players who failed to reach personal expectations in 2023 and will therefore be undervalued on the open market. Finding a few diamonds in the rough, coupled with continued improvement from the young players who are already on the roster, is Cleveland's best chance at getting back into serious contention for an American League pennant.

Here's a look at two early Guardians' free-agent targets for the 2023-24 MLB offseason.

2. OF/DH Joc Pederson

The Guardians' biggest need in 2024 is a power hitter. Through 135 games, Cleveland's 103 home runs are dead last in MLB and by a wide margin. The Washington Nationals are second-to-last with 124 home runs. The gap between the Guardians and the Nationals is greater than the gap between Washington and the San Francisco Giants, which rank 21st in homers. All of that is to say Cleveland absolutely must sign a free agent who can hit the ball out of the ballpark.

Joc Pederson is far from a perfect player. If there's one thing he does well, it's hitting homers. Over the last nine seasons, Joc Pederson has averaged 26.7 home runs per 162 games. The veteran hit 23 homers in 134 games last season. He's got 12 homers in 98 games during what's been a somewhat disappointing 2023 campaign for the Giants.

Pederson's imperfections and struggles in 2022 are what make him an affordable target for the Guardians. The left-hander would make for a strong platoon option against right-handed pitchers with Cleveland. The Guardians' outfield of Steven Kwan, Miles Straw and Ramon Laureano provides virtually no power. Combined, those three players only have two more homers than Pederson.

Don't discount Pederson's playoff experience. The 31-year-old is a two-time World Series champion. He has a .814 OPS and 12 home runs in 79 postseason games. Pederson would be a valuable option to put in the lineup if Cleveland is back to playing meaningful October baseball in 2024.

1. SP Kenta Maeda

Even if the Guardians had a little more payroll flexibility, they wouldn't go after a marquee starting pitcher in free agency. Cleveland is so confident in its rotation moving forward that it sent Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline while continuing to pursue a playoff spot.

Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen are all under 25 years old with promising futures in the Guardians' rotation. Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie have production and injury concerns, but they are under Cleveland's control for several more years. Shane Bieber has one year left on his contract and is a trade candidate this offseason.

Cleveland should target a veteran who won't command a long-term contract and can support the backend of the rotation. Enter Kenta Maeda, who fits the bill. Maeda is in the final year of his contract with the Minnesota Twins. Coming off Tommy John surgery, the veteran has a 4.69 ERA in 16 starts. His 3.97 FIP, 1.21 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 78.2 innings suggest he can still be an effective pitcher. Perhaps Maeda can return to his old form after a healthy offseason.

Maeda has a 3.95 ERA for his career. He's appeared in 12 career playoff games. Much like Pederson, Madea is a free agent who can rebuild his value in Cleveland after a down 2023 campaign.