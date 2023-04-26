Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Cleveland Guardians continue their series with the Colorado Rockies, the team has decided to shake up their pitching rotation. After taking a loss in the first two games of the series, the Guardians have turned to their farm system for Game 3.

The Guardians have called up Tanner Bibee to start on Wednesday, via Mandy Bell of MLB.com. In a corresponding move, Konnor Pilkington was designated for assignment.

Cleveland selected Bibee in the fifth-round of the 2021 MLB Draft. It didn’t take long for him to ascend to the majors as he pitched in just 28 minor league games. However, Bibee has shined in his brief career, pitching to a 10-2 record with a 2.13 ERA and a 186/35 K/BB ratio.

Bibee has spent the year thus far at the AAA level. However, the right-hander has proven the competition is no match for his impressive arsenal. Bibee held a 2-0 record with a 1.76 ERA and 19/8 K/BB ratio over his first three AAA games.

His impressive performance has now led Bibee to the major leagues. He will certainly provide a spark to Cleveland’s pitching staff. The Guardians as a whole currently have the 13th best ERA in the majors. However, at 4.08, Cleveland will look for Bibee to help lower that number.

Tanner Bibee currently ranks as the fifth-best prospect in the Guardians’ organization, via MLB Pipeline. He is ranked as the 59th-best prospect in all of baseball. After tearing it up on the minor league circuit, the Guardians will now see what they have in their talented right-hander.