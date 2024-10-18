It was a party in Cleveland Thursday night after David Fry launched a game-winning, walk-off home run for a 7-5 Cleveland Guardians win. It must have felt like deja vu for the All-Star who has established himself as the go-to bat when the Guardians need a big hit.

First, it was his pinch-hit two-run homer that gave Cleveland the lead in Game 4 of the ALDS. Then on Thursday, he delivered the winning hit in a must-win game for the Guardians. Don’t ask Fry about it though.

“I blacked out,” Fry said, per The Athletic. “I remember being like halfway down the first-base line, looking back at the dugout and saying, ‘All right, I just have to make sure I touch all four bases.’”

With his latest gargantuan blast, Fry became the first player in MLB history to hit a two-out, two-strike pitch for a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later in two postseason games, per Opta Stats.

It's the stuff of legends and David Fry is building himself into quite the hero in Cleveland with his insane playoff run. He and Jhonkensy Noel carried the Guardians to a Game 3 win and will be looked at as the leaders of the offense moving forward.

Game 4 will be just as important as Game 3. Perhaps Fry will get another opportunity to provide more fireworks for the Cleveland crowd.

Cleveland back in it with plenty to play for

The Guardians grabbed the momentum away from the Yankees with a couple of hard swings of the bat. New York was on the verge of virtually ending the series, as only one team has ever come back down 3-0 in the MLB playoffs.

The Guardians had other plans and decided to make the series interesting with a fun-filled Game 3 win. With two more games in Cleveland, the Guards can seize control of the series with a few more wins. Getting one is the priority as another win guarantees a return trip to New York.

The Yanks are still the favorite to triumph in the series, but the Guardians are a team that will not back down. They can’t be counted out and have proven to be a threat even down to their final out. Certain players have come alive in the postseason, giving the Guardians an added edge.

David Fry is one of those players and he helped lead the way to Cleveland's biggest win of the year. The Guardians hope to get a few more before the 2024 season wraps. They're not ready to say goodbye to their fans either and will do what they can to get a World Series game in Cleveland.