The Cleveland Guardians won an insane game in Game 3 of the ALCS. They beat the Yankees 7-5 in 10 innings on a David Fry walk-off home run. It was the fourth game-trying or go-ahead home run with two outs in the eighth inning or later in the game. The first two came from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton off Emmanuel Clase, marking his second blown save of the playoffs. He took to Instagram to flex his accomplishments after the rough outing.

Expand Tweet

Clase put on four large rings, including an All-Star ring, and broke some trophies out of their cases. One is an All-MLB award and one is a Reliever of the Year trophy. Clase will likely be adding another Reliever of the Year after his ridiculous regular season. He led the league with 47 saves and a 0.69 ERA. The postseason has not been as kind to him.

The Guardians and Tigers were tied at zero in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS. After presumptive Cy Young-favorite Tarik Skubal threw seven shutout innings, the Tigers got to Clase in the ninth. Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer to win that game and create the first crack in Clase's armor.

In his Cy Young-caliber season. Clase only allowed two home runs. He allowed two in a matter of minutes on Thursday night, creating a question mark in the back of the Guardians' bullpen.

The Guardians bullpen needs to step up in the ALCS

The Guardians have Gavin Williams starting a game for the first time since September 22. Their bullpen is stretched thin and question marks around Clase can loom large. The Yankees have youngster Luis Gil throwing his first postseason game and Luke Weaver's armor is cracked as well. While New York has the series lead and home-field advantage, Cleveland can change this whole series with a great bullpen.

The offense finally came alive for the Guardians with two pinch-hit home runs. Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry did not start the game but ended it in a big way. The lineup could change for Stephen Vogt to get the hot hitters back into the lineup but he has shown the ability to pinch hit in key situations.

The big question will be if Vogt goes back to Clase in the ninth inning. He likely will, as the Guardians would not be where they are now without him. The Yankees likely will keep their big bullpen arms on the bench to give them some rest. So it will be up to Clase to shine and get his team the win in a big Game 4.