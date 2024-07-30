Jose Ramirez recently tied Albert Belle for the second most home runs in Cleveland Guardians franchise history with 242. Ramirez still has a long way to go to catch the franchise's all-time home run leader, Jim Thome. Thome hit 337 home runs during his time in Cleveland. Ramirez wants an opportunity to catch the former star slugger, though.

“Just talk to (Chris) Antonetti so he can give me five more years and we can make sure to get those numbers,” Ramirez said, via Bally Sports Cleveland.

Ramirez later told Guardians reporters to “tell him today.” So how did Antonetti, the Guardians president of baseball operations, respond?

“Okay, sure! You want to negotiate back on how much?”

Will Jose Ramirez surpass Jim Thome for most Guardians home runs?

Thome hit a total of 612 home runs for his career. He also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles. Thome, however, spent parts of 13 years of his career in Cleveland. He is remembered as one of the best Guardians players in the history of the franchise.

Ramirez is establishing a similar case for himself. He has played his entire career in Cleveland as well. Ramirez is a six-time All-Star who is arguably the best third baseman in the league. He is on track to join Thome in the Hall of Fame.

Ramirez has already crushed 26 home runs in 2024. It will take him a few more years, but if Cleveland offers Ramirez an extension he should be able to surpass Thome for the most home runs hit in Cleveland baseball franchise history.

As of this story's writing, Ramirez is under contract through the 2028 season. It seems as if the third baseman is open to spending his entire career with the Guardians. He will already be remembered as a superstar in Cleveland. Ramirez, though, can cement his legacy by leading Cleveland to the team's first World Series victory since 1948.