Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez is headed back to the Home Run Derby.

The third baseman confirmed his participation on Tuesday, joining Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Bobby Witt Jr. and Marcell Ozuna. MLB should announce the final two spots in the next day or so.

Ramirez made the announcement in a tweet, simply captioned “Let’s run it back,” with a GIF of him strutting to the plate at the 2022 Home Run Derby. That year, he lost to eventual winner Juan Soto in the first round.

If the goal is to put the best home run hitters in the game into the Home Run Derby, Ramirez certainly fits the bill. He has hit 23 long balls this year, just one off his season total from all of last year.

For his career, Ramirez is 22nd among active players with 239 home runs and is one of just five with 200 home runs, 200 stolen bases, and 1,400 hits in his career.

Overall, Ramirez is making his sixth appearance in the All-Star Game and 2024 will be his third start. He's one of five Guardians on the All-Star team, joining Emmanuel Clase, Josh Naylor, David Fry, and Steven Kwan.

“It's the best recognition you can get midseason,” manager Stephen Vogt said about the team's five All-Stars, per MLB.com. “And it's just a testament to what this group is doing together. Baseball's an individual game, played for a team outcome, and to have guys be recognized on the highest stage in the middle of the season is really special.”

Jose Ramirez takes first healthy crack at Home Run Derby

Ramirez managed to hit 17 home runs in his one round at the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles. What fans didn't know at the time is that he was dealing with a thumb injury that would later required offseason surgery. He took his cuts right-handed as a result in that year's competition, despite hitting less than a third of his career home runs from that side.

The third baseman reflected on how he managed the injury in a 2023 story for MLB.com.

“It’s very, very difficult,” he said. “I just thank God for enabling me to play because it’s very frustrating that sometimes you want to do things and you’re not able to, so your game gets a little bit limited.”

Ramirez will probably bat from the left side this year, where he has hit 15 of his 23 home runs.

The format of this year's Home Run Derby will be a little different from what Ramirez experienced in 2022. The first round will no longer feature a bracket, with the top four home run hitters overall advancing to the semifinals. In addition, at bats in the first two rounds will be a maximum of three minutes or 40 pitches long, before bonus time. Bonus time will allow batters to swing until they accrue three “outs,” with a fourth out rewarded for a home run over 425 feet. For the final round, MLB has cut the maximum time to two minutes or 27 pitches.

In 2022, Ramirez had Triple-A hitting coach Junior Betances pitch to him. No word yet on who he will pick this year.