The Cleveland Guardians reached the postseason in 2024 despite ace Shane Bieber suffering an early-season injury. Bieber entered free agency this offseason, but his market was uncertain after pitching in only two games during the '24 campaign. In the end, Bieber and the Guardians ultimately agreed to reunite. However, was Bieber close to signing with another team before agreeing to return to Cleveland?

“It was that morning,” Bieber said of when he knew he was going to re-sign with the Guardians, via Chris Rose Sports. “It was looking bleak, and I'll just leave it at that. And then… we were able to come to terms in the morning and throughout the day. It happened very quickly. I'm very, very happy to get something done and to be returning.”

Bieber admitted the situation was “bleak” for a moment. The former American League Cy Young winning pitcher was seemingly receiving interest from other teams. After Bieber signed with the Guardians, a report surfaced that suggested the Boston Red Sox had interest in him.

Bieber did not address the Red Sox rumor, but he knew that moving on was a possibility. The Guardians ace is excited to return to the only MLB team he has ever known, though.

“Just as an athlete, as a professional athlete, you end up hitting free agency,” Bieber continued. “Maybe you don't sign that long-term extension that you were looking for and you ultimately have to prepare yourself to move on. And that's just the business… Happy to run it back. No, never got Cleveland completely out of our heads or our hearts.”

Bieber, a two-time All-Star, features the ceiling of one of the best pitchers in the sport when healthy. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and will miss the first part of the 2025 season as a result. Perhaps Bieber will return in time to help the Guardians make another postseason run.