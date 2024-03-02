The Cleveland Guardians have high aspirations following their subpar 2023 showing. Starting pitcher Shane Bieber is moving quickly to help his club accomplish its goals. Bieber's uptick in throwing velocity during Spring Training has analysts taking note of his Cy-Young-like ceiling.
Shane Bieber looks great for the Guardians
Cleveland took on the Kansas City Royals in an intense Spring Training matchup. However, the Guardians likely were not expecting the heat Shane Bieber would bring to his pitches.
Bieber hit up to 94 mph during the first inning of Saturday afternoon's game, per Zack Meisel. His lightning-fast velocity bested his 91.3 average over the last two years. If Bieber can consistently provide this kind of effort, Cleveland's defense will be scary.
The 28-year-old is coming off a season of steady production. In 2023, Bieber achieved a W-L of 6-6 and threw 107 strikeouts in 21 games. In addition, he averaged 3.80 ERA to go with 1.23 WHIP. He looks to take his game to another level amid Cleveland's desire to improve their record.
The Guardians finished 2023 with a 76-86 record and sat third in the AL Central standings. Cleveland had some setbacks, but they will be ready to move up in 2024.
Unfortunately, the club lost their Spring Training matchup against Kansas City 13-12. Cleveland had a chance to win, but the resilient Royals stormed back and took the victory.
As bad as things seemed for Cleveland in 2023, the Royals arguably had it worse. Kansas City went 56-106. Yet, the club is determined to make more noise in the AL Central.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Cleveland Guardians fare as the 2024 season takes off.