With the Cleveland Guardians down 2-0 in the ALCS do the New York Yankees, things need to change for Guardians manager Stephen Vogt's team. As the series heads back to Cleveland, Game 3 is a must-win for the Guardians.

Vogt made the decision that Matthew Boyd will start Game 3 for the Guardians, and as he was announcing that on Wednesday, spoke about how he was feeling despite being down 2-0 in the series per ESPN's Bradford Doolittle.

“We're always confident going into every game,” Vogt said. “We love playing at home. We love playing in front of our fans. I think for us, knowing we have three games here, we feel really good about it.”

Vogt is right to be confident. The Guardians have dominated at home this season with a 50-30 record at Progressive Field during the regular season. They also won all three games that were played at home in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

The Guardians will absolutely need that type of confidence from Vogt if they want to come back to try and extend the series. After two disastrous games to kick off the ALCS on the road in New York, there is no where better for them to get back on track than back at home in Cleveland.

Matthew Boyd's 2024 season with the Cleveland Guardians

Down 2-0 in the ALCS to the Yankees, the Guardians are turning to Boyd to get their season back on track.

Boyd has been one of the biggest surprises in all of baseball this year. He began the season as a free agent as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Once Boyd recovered, he signed with the Guardians over the summer, was thrust into the rotation, and has impressed.

Through eight regular season starts, Boyd had a 2-2 record with a 2.72 ERA. That was enough to earn him a spot in the Guardians' postseason rotation. In the ALDS, Boyd looked like the Guardians' best pitcher. Boyd pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings over two appearances, helping the Guardians advance in five games for a spot in the ALCS.

Few could have imagined Boyd pitching this well and being so important to a team in the Championship Series after he was not even on a Major League roster to begin the 2024 season. But now, he has become indispensable, and now the Guardians' season rests on his shoulders as he hopes to quiet the imposing Yankees offense.