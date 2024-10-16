Weaknesses are often exposed in October, and that is exactly what is happening to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series. Suspect starting pitching and a thin lineup are hurting them against the New York Yankees and might be what ultimately ends this standout season. What is most irksome for fans, however, is that this ballclub could actually have survived those shortcomings by simply embodying the traits that have carried it this far.

If not for two errors that directly resulted in runs (Brayan Rocchio dropped an infield pop fly and Will Brennan bobbled the baseball) and a dreadful 0-for-7 showing with runners in scoring position, the Guardians could have stolen Game 2 in Yankee Stadium. Instead, they are heading back home to Progressive Field down 2-0 in the series following a 6-3 loss on Tuesday night.

Manager Stephen Vogt knows that the outcome of Game 2 could have easily shifted in Cleveland's favor and expects his team to stay in striking distance going forward. The AL Central champions just need to land one or two of the blows they are whiffing on right now.

“We’re one swing of the bat away from taking the lead in that game,” Vogt said, via ESPN. “We’re one swing of the bat from being right back in it. That is who we are. We don’t quit. We just need to keep being us.”

Guardians had their chances vs. Yankees in Game 2

The rookie skipper is right. Cleveland had the bases loaded multiple times and just could not deliver the huge hit that would have changed the complexion of Game 2. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not make it out of the fifth inning but made a critical pitch in the fourth, striking out the history-making Rocchio with a knuckle curveball that appeared to just catch the top part of the zone. Reliever Clay Holmes then fanned Austin Hedges with the bases full again in the next inning to limit the Guardians' damage and maintain a slim 3-2 lead for New York.

Failing to capitalize on key opportunities is a death sentence for a club that is already rife with limitations. Alex Cobb has logged only five starts in 2024, and Tanner Bibee is pitching in his first postseason. These are the two guys Vogt trusted to set the tone in the first two games of the ALCS, and they came up woefully short. Their inability to provide the Guardians with meaningful innings (Bibee was pulled in the second after allowing two runs on five hits) is forcing the AL Manager of the Year candidate to play chess much earlier than he probably prefers.

Is ALCS Game 2 the wake-up call that Cleveland needs?

If the starters continue to struggle and the offense squanders more chances, Stephen Vogt will have to keep employing unconventional methods, like intentionally walking Juan Soto to face Aaron Judge or going to one of his top relievers a half hour into the game. Even a seasoned skipper with a wealth of playoff experience is not going to succeed in such adverse conditions.

The Guardians have to display the resilience that Vogt and their fans have witnessed firsthand throughout 2024. But belief is not enough. They must clean up the uncharacteristic mistakes pronto and play their brand of fundamental baseball. Because, whether or not they want to admit it, this group cannot get by on talent alone. It must quickly rediscover its identity for Thursday's Game 3.