Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Cleveland Guardians have optioned OF Oscar Gonzalez just days after optioning SP Zach Plesac to Triple-A, per the Guardians Twitter. INF Tyler Freeman was recalled in a corresponding move.

Gonzalez, who clubbed an epic walk-off home run versus the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 American League Wild Card Series last year, has struggled mightily at the plate in 2023. Through 25 games, Gonzalez owns a .192/.213/.288 slash line to go along with a .501 OPS and just one home run.

The Guardians were counting on Oscar Gonzalez to play an impactful role in the lineup this season following his steady 2022 performance. Over the course of 91 games last season, Gonzalez slashed a solid .296/.327/.461 and had a .789 OPS. Cleveland is still hopeful that Gonzalez can play a role on the big league club at some point this year, but it has become clear that he needs to make some adjustments.

The Guardians’ offense was expected to improve in 2023, but has instead labored throughout the first portion of the season. Despite adding 1B Josh Bell and C Mike Zunino to their Jose Ramirez-led lineup, Cleveland hasn’t been able to push across runs on a consistent basis. That coupled with their pitching injury concerns has led to an all-around disappointing ’23 campaign.

With all of that being said, it is still early in the season and hope certainly isn’t lost. The Guardians still feature a talented roster capable of getting back on track at any moment.

However, the Guardians need to begin winning games sooner rather than later.