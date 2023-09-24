Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays were traded for one another on Saturday, but there's a major catch. The deal came to fruition between Escogido Baseball Club and Toros Del Este of the Dominican Winter League, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.

The Escogido Baseball Club made news this past offseason when they signed Gary Sanchez. The Dominican Winter League is highly competitive and allows some of MLB's best players to continue getting work in during the offseason. Since it is competitive, however, players are completely ready for the MLB season once it comes around. They don't lose their motivation during the offseason.

The trade of Ramirez for Guerrero is an interesting one. They are both two of the best players in all of baseball. Ramirez has led Cleveland over the past few years, while Guerrero has emerged as a superstar in Toronto. It should be noted that Ramirez is 31-years old while Guerrero is still only 24. Nevertheless, Escogido Baseball Club and Toros Del Este reportedly agreed to the trade.

The odds of a deal such as this coming together in MLB would be slim. Although it's difficult to say which player is better, their age differences and contracts would cause difficulties in coming to terms on a fair trade. Prospects and other players in the big leagues would need to be included.

For now, Jose Ramirez is trying to put the finishing touches on another fine season for the Guardians. However, Cleveland was recently eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is attempting to help the Blue Jays clinch an AL Wild Card spot.