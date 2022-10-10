Terry Francona highlights Guardians’ Yankees, Aaron Judge containment strategy for ALDS

Terry Francona was asked if the ALDS schedule will change the Cleveland Guardians’ bullpen strategy against the New York Yankees, per Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal.

“A little bit,” Francona responded. “If you’re playing back-to-back, and maybe you’re down a run or two, you might be a little hesitant to use the back end of your bullpen, just trying to chase a win. But if you have a day off, you’re more apt to maybe use a guy that maybe you wouldn’t.”

The Guardians-Yankees ALDS schedule was recently released. The first two games of the series are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday. With a day off in-between games, Terry Francona will be able to utilize his bullpen in a more aggressive manner. The Guardians primary strength against New York stems from the bullpen.

Offensively, the Yankees produce far more fire-power. Both starting pitching rotations are impressive. But the Yankees’ bullpen has been hampered by injuries, while the Guardians’ bullpen is amongst the best in baseball.

Emmanuel Clase is arguably the best closer in the game. James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, and Sam Hentges have been valuable relief options as well.

The Guardians were recently struck with bad news, as it was revealed that Nick Sandlin suffered a postseason-ending injury. Terry Francona shared his thoughts on the loss of Sandlin.

“[The Yankees have] pretty dangerous right-hand hitters,” Francona said. “[Sandlin] would be, what we would hope, a huge weapon. Obviously that’s not going to happen. I kind of feel more for him. I always feel like we’ll figure it out.”

The Guardians are aiming to upset the odds in New York against the Yankees.