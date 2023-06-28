Being a 64-year-old manager for the Cleveland Guardians does not come without drawbacks. Terry Francona has been with this job for 11 years. Maybe the time has come for him to give the role up as medical concerns are starting to creep in due to old age. The most recent of which is his unplanned absence against the Kansas City Royals.

Terry Francona got a major health update entering the Guardians and Royals game. The manager was released from the hospital earlier and advised to rest. This is due to the fact that he suffered some lightheadedness before the game. He would not be able to manage against Kansas City in their upcoming match. Instead, DeMarlo Hale will step up for Cleveland, per Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.

The latest hospitalization of the Guardians manager comes as a shock because he did not miss time in the 2022 season. He even won the Manager of the Year award as the Guardians clinched the top spot in the AL Central division.

However, Terry Francona did miss time during the seasons before 2022. He missed 63 games of the 2021 season as he battled against a staph infection and hip discomfort. The Guardians manager also spent time in the intensive care unit during the 2020 season. His gastrointestinal surgery resulted in blood clots and they had to be dealt with immediately. He also missed time after having his irregular heartbeat fixed through surgery during their 2017 campaign.

Terry Francona has age catching up to him. Will he make a comeback like always and dominate the AL Central?