Triston McKenzie’s Game 2 AL Wild Card start draws presence of Guardians legend

Triston McKenzie is set to start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series for the Cleveland Guardians. And a pitcher who made a number of important starts for Cleveland during his career, CC Sabathia, is reportedly in attendance, per Andre Knott.

“CC Sabathia is a man of his word. He said he’d be here to watch Triston. And he is here n ready to go ….,” Knott shared on Twitter.

Sabathia began his MLB career in Cleveland as a 20-year old in 2001. The big left-hander pitched with the team until 2008 before getting traded. But he still appreciates the organization and is a fan of Triston McKenzie.

McKenzie has been a breakout star for the Guardians in 2022, but he’s going to have a tough act to follow after Shane Bieber’s dominant effort in Game 1. Bieber reeled off 7.2 innings of 1-run ball to lead Cleveland to a crucial victory.

The Guardians just need Triston McKenzie to provide them with an opportunity to win on Saturday. He pitched to the tune of a 2.96 ERA during the regular season, but hasn’t seen much in the way of postseason action. However, Shane Bieber said the team is confident in McKenzie’s ability prior to the MLB Playoffs.

“This entire year,” Bieber said, “he (McKenzie) has displayed that he doesn’t just belong here. He’s going to thrive here. I believe in him. I know everybody else does. And I think most important is he believes in himself.”

Triston McKenzie will look to lead the Guardians to the ALDS with a strong outing against the Rays in Game 2.