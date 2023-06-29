The Cleveland Guardians are going for the sweep against the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Royals prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Guardians have outscored the Royals 16-2 in the two games played this series. Four different players on the Guardians have three hits while another four have two. Because of their 14-1 victory on Wednesday, Cleveland is now batting .284 on the series. Jose Ramirez, Josh Bell, and Bo Naylor all have home runs in the two games played. On the mound, the Guardians have been lights out. They have allowed just two runs in 18 innings pitched while striking out 19 and walking only four. Their WHIP on the series is an impressive 0.61.

The Royals have not been hitting well at all. In the two games, they have just seven hits as a team. That equates to a .115 batting average. Freddy Fermin and Drew Waters have comined for four of the seven hits. The Royals were very good in game one on the mound thanks to Brady Singer. He went six innings, struck out three and allowed no runs. However, they alowed 14 earned runs in game two and that inflated both their ERA and WHIP.

Shane Bieber will start against Zack Greinke in this game.

Here are the Guardians-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Royals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+104)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Bieber has had an up and down season, but his numbers are pretty good. He has exactly 100 innings pitched this season and has allowed 96 hits. Bieber has also struck out 77 batters to just 27 walks. He is having a little bit of an off year, but he should be able to handle the Royals.

Kansas City is bottom-10 in the MLB in batting average, OPS, home runs, and runs scored. In total, the Royals just struggle to hit the ball hard and score runs. Bieber should be able to pitch one of his better games because he is going up against the Royals. Kansas City has just seven hits all series, and I do not see them getting more than that in this game. I expect Bieber to pitch a gem and shut them down.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals need to get their bats hot and give Greinke some run support. Luckily, they are facing a pitcher who is worse on the road and has struggled in that last few games. Bieber has a 4.58 road ERA, and allows batters to hit .277 off him on the road. For some reason Bieber is not comfortable on the road, so the Royals should be able to take advantage of that. In Bieber's last two starts, he has allowed nine runs in 12 1/3 innings. If there is any game for the Royals to do well and score more than two runs, it is this one.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Royals are one of the worst teams in the MLB, and it is very hard to bet on them. I will roll with the Guardians to complete the sweep and win the game.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+104), Over 9 (-105)