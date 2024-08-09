Cleveland Guardians fans collectively held their breathe when Tanner Bibee had his most recent start pushed back due to shoulder tightness. But after Bibee's latest update, those same fans will be clenching their first with excitement.

The right-hander is expected to start for the Guardians on Sunday, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. In not-so-positive Cleveland injury news, Sam Hentges – who is already on the injured list – is meeting with doctors over his lingering shoulder injury.

In terms of Bibee, his return will be a welcome sign for the Guardians. Not like he was sent to the IL with any major injury or anything. But the fact Bibee is able step on the mound so soon after his injury scare shows that it truly was just a fight.

On Sunday, Bibee will be returning to a 9-4 record with a 3.48 ERA and a 132/31 K/BB ratio. Over his entire career in Cleveland, Bibee holds a 19-8 record with a 3.21 ERA and a 273/76 ratio.

The positive injury news couldn't have come at a better time, as the Guardians are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Still, Cleveland's 67-47 record puts them atop the AL Central. Upon his return, Bibee will be focused on helping the Guardians march into the playoffs as the Central champions.

State of Guardians' pitching staff

Cleveland was dealt a devastating rotation blow when Shane Bieber was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery early on in the campaign. While the recently acquired Alex Cobb will soon make his return, Carlos Carasco and Matthew Boyd join Bieber on the IL.

On the surface, the Guardians' 3.77 ERA ranks seventh-best in MLB. However, Cleveland has largely been carried by their bullpen. Their starting pitchers rank 24th in the league with a 4.59 ERA. Their .255 batting average against also ranks 24th while their 208 walks allowed are the eighth-most in the league.

Bibee leads the way when it comes to ERA with Ben Lively right behind him at 3.59. Bibee and Lively are also the two best on the team in terms of strikeouts; the latter has recorded 92.

The team promoted Gavin Williams hoping for a spark after his 3.29 ERA showing in 2023. However, he holds a 4.91 ERA and a 39/13 K/BB ratio over his seven starts. Triston McKenzie was demoted to make room for Williams after he posted a brutal 5.51 ERA. He's joined at the Triple-A level by Logan Allen, who got also got demoted in large part due to his 5.56 ERA.

Point is, if Cleveland is going to be a true World Series contender, they need their starting pitching to come through. Tanner Bibbee is leading the charge, making his return at the perfect moment.