It was a rough day for the Cleveland Guardians as the team was swept in a doubleheader by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The losses extended the Guardians’ losing streak to a season-high five games.

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt had been loving his team's success this season. Now that the Guardians are struggling, he's taking it in stride. Vogt acknowledged that they were beaten by a very good team that made it to the World Series last year. As for his thoughts on the losing streak, Vogt was pragmatic. “I think the results of the last five days we don’t like but the way we’re playing … I couldn’t ask for anything more,” he told reporters per Bally Sports Cleveland.

The five-game skid is the worst of the season for the Guardians and the team is 9-10 since returning from the All-Star break.

Vogt acknowledged that all teams go through difficult stretches during the season but, “We’re going through it for the first time.” As far as the manager is concerned, the Guardians just need to keep playing hard and the wins will come. “I love our process, I love the way we’re doing things … We’ve gotta just stay the course,” he said via Bally Sports Cleveland.

The Guardians had the best record in baseball coming into the day but with the losses they dropped to 67-47 and are now a game behind the New York Yankees for best overall. Cleveland remains in first place in the AL Central with a 3.5 game lead over the Minnesota Twins.

The Diamondbacks chewed up Cleveland’s pitching today, scoring 12 runs in the two games combined. The usually reliable starter Ben Lively was lit up for four hits and four earned runs in five innings of work in the first game of the doubleheader. He struck out two and walked four batters in a game the Guardians would lose 7-3

The Guardians’ were hit hard by Arizona in a doubleheader

Lively has had a standout season, entering play with a 3.42 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, 121 ERA+ and 1.8 WAR in 19 starts for Cleveland this year. Today’s loss dropped his record to 10-7.

In game two of the doubleheader, Carlos Carrasco took the loss. He lasted 4.1 innings and surrendered five hits and four earned runs, walking two batters and striking out five. The 37-year-old veteran is now 3-10 on the year with his last win coming on June 21.

Arizona capitalized on mistakes as the Diamondbacks worked a total of 10 walks across the two games and clubbed six home runs on the day. “They hit the long ball on us. The walks and the long ball is what got us,” Vogt said per Bally Sports Cleveland.

The Guardians are hoping to have several injured starters back in the rotation soon. And the team believes banged up ace Tanner Bibee can avoid the injured list altogether.

Despite the losses, the Guardians still have the best home record in baseball at 35-20. And the team recognizes that better days lie ahead. “We’re going to continue to do what we do. Keep our head down, keep working and keep fighting every single day,” Vogt said.