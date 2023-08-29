The Cleveland Guardians are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians dropped the game Monday night to open the series with the Twins. The final score was 10-6, and all 16 runs were scored from the second to the fourth inning. Ramon Laureano and Gabriel Arias had two hits each for the Guardians. They also combined to score three of the six runs. Bo Naylor hit a two-run home run in the second inning, as well. Xzavion Curry was the losing pitcher. He allowed six runs on six hits through two innings of work. Daniel Norris gave up the other four runs.

The Twins recorded 12 hits in the game. Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco, and Donovan Solano combined for seven of those hits, eight RBI, and five runs scored. Lewis launched a grand slam while Jorge Polanco, and Matt Wallner also homered in the game. Kenta Maeda had a rough outing. He allowed six runs on seven hits through four innings of work. The Twins bullpen threw five perfect innings to close out the game.

Gavin Williams will get the start for the Guardians while Pablo Lopez takes the ball for the Twins.

Here are the Guardians-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Twins Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-154)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (+128)

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM Gavin WPT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Gavin Williams has been pretty good for the Guardians in his rookie season. However, he has been much better in his four road starts. In those starts, Williams has thrown 22 innings, he has a 2.05 ERA, a WHIP just over 1.00, and an oBA of .187. Those starts came against Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Kansas City Royals. Three of those teams are much better than the Twins at the plate. Minnesota leads the league in strikeouts, and they do not hit for a good average. Williams has a chance to get to double-digit strikeouts in this game, and it would not be surprising to see it happen. If he continues pitching well on the road, the Guardians will cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota will be handing the ball to one of their best pitchers. They have won all five of Lopez's starts this month, and he has thrown shutout innings in three of those starts. The Rangers did get Lopez for 10 hits, but they are a lot better than the Guardians. Cleveland does not hit for power, and they do not score runs. It would not be surprising at all to see Lopez shut them down and throw seven scoreless innings.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun pitching matchup. Both pitchers are capable of having huge games, and that could be the case in this one. When it comes to choosing a winner, I am going to go with the better team. I will take the Twins to cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+128), Under 7.5 (-112)