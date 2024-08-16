ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This interleague matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers will happen for just the second time since 2019. It's a sneaky-intriguing series, as the Guardians lead the American League Central by four games, and the Brewers lead the National League Central by nine. The Guardians and Brewers may not be two teams you imagine playing in the World Series, but there's a chance it could be the Fall Classic's matchup. The Guardians struggled lately, but have won five in a row to get their season back on track. Meanwhile, the Brewers split their four-game set with the Dodgers and won seven of their past ten. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Brewers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Brewers Projected Starters

Gavin Williams vs. Aaron Civale

Gavin Williams (2-4) with a 4.38 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Twins, 6 IP, 3 SO, 4 H, 0 BB, 1 ER,

2024 Road Splits: (2-0) with a 0.84 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP.

Aaron Civale (3-8) with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Reds, 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 1 HR

2024 Home Splits: (2-5) with a 3.78 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Brewers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -108

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Networks

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers' offense came back down to earth against the Dodgers despite splitting the series. They've hit just .182 with a .272 on-base percentage and 3.8 runs/nine over their last five games. The Brewers have been able to generate runs thanks to some timely home run hitting and plate discipline, but they may not get that chance against Gavin Williams. Williams does have some control issues but allowed just three home runs (two in the same game) over eight starts this season.

The Guardians bullpen also won't let the Brewers offense easily rally in this game. The Brewers are tied for second in the league with 33 comeback wins, but the Guardians bullpen has a staggering 2.36 ERA.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians slumped after the trade deadline but looked better in their sweep over the Chicago Cubs this week. The question is whether you believe in the Guardians' numbers against the Cubs or if it was because of their poor pitching staff. The Guardians are batting just .224 with a .284 on-base percentage over their last ten games, averaging 4.2 runs/nine. The Brewers own a better pitching staff than the Cubs, including a bullpen with a 2.89 ERA against the Dodgers, and shut down their gauntlet at the top of the order to win two consecutive games.

Final Guardians-Brewers Prediction & Pick

We could be looking at this game differently if the Brewers hadn't rallied to win two games against the Dodgers to split the series. The Brewers offense stalled for most of the series but the Dodgers leaky bullpen allowed them to steal two victories. The Guardians' pitching staff won't let them do that as easily and the Brewers' flaws could be revealed in this game.

Williams is also a consistent pitcher for the Guardians and won't give away runs to the Brewers. Milwaukee's record at home is a concern but the Guardians will overcome that in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Guardians-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-108)