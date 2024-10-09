ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Guardians head to Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers for game three of the AL Division series. Check out our ALDS odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Guardians-Tigers Game 3 Projected Starters

Alex Cobb vs. Undecided

Alex Cobb (2-1) with a 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 16.1 innings pitched, 10K/3BB, .241 oBA

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Win, 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 1 start, 4.2 innings pitched, 9 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

The Tigers have not named a starter for the game yet.

Here are the ALDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -110

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 7 (-112)

Under: 7 (-108)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3

Time: 3:08 PM ET/12:08 PM PT

TV: TBS, TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alex Cobb is making just his fourth start, but that should not discourage anybody. He was great in two of his three starts this season, and clearly manager Stephen Vogt has the confidence in him. His hip injury is recovered, he just had IL stints because of a fingernail issue, and some blisters. He is healthy and ready to go for this game, so it will be interesting to see how many pitches he is able to throw. I would expect Cobb to get through five innings, though.

The Guardians are handling the Tigers this postseason. They shutout the Tigers in game one, and allowed just three runs in game three. Those runs came via home run off the best closer in baseball. Nonetheless, the Guardians have dominated on the mound. That is something they need to continue. If the Guardians can find a way to get Cobb through five innings, the bullpen will be able to get the job done for the final four innings.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit has not named a starter for the game yet, so they will most likely use an opener and let the bullpen try to win this one for them. If I had to make a guess on who will be pitching, it would Keider Montero. Montero threw two scoreless innings against the Guardians on Saturday in the game one loss. He is a capable pitcher, and can give the Tigers and extended start if needed. Other options include Tyler Holton, Sean Guenther, or even Jackson Jobe. Jobe would be a shock considering it would be his first career MLB start, though.

Detroit has to find a way to get something going against Alex Cobb. His one road start was not very good this season, so there is a chance for them to do some damage. It is uncertain how many pitches Cobb can go, but the Tigers need to make the most of it. If they can get Cobb out of the game early, they will be set up for success for the rest of the game, and the upcoming games in the series.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This series is shaping up to be a good one, which is no surprise. These two teams played each other tough in the regular season. For game three, I am going to take the Tigers to at least cover the spread. I think it it will end up being a close one.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-188)