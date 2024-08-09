ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our MLB betting series as we bring you another prediction and pick for this American League divisional rivaly. The Cleveland Guardians will visit the Minnesota Twins for the second game of an action-packed doubleheader. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Twins prediction and pick.

Guardians-Twins Game 2 Projected Starters

Alex Cobb (RHP) vs. Louie Varland (RHP)

Alex Cobb

Last Start: N/A (first start this season)

2024 Road Splits: N/A

Louie Varland (0-4) with a 6.58 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 25 K, 26.0 IP

Last Start: 6/16 vs. OAK (W) – 4.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-2) with a 6.35 ERA, .246 OBA, 15 K, 17.0 IP

MLB Odds: Guardians-Twins Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -102

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Twins Game 2

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Apple TV+, MLB.TV, Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians are currently leading the AL Central race and do so by 3.5 games. After a solid start to the month of August, they've had a rough stretch over the last week losing five consecutive games. Still, they're at or near the top of the MLB Power Rankings and hoping to continue the momentum they've built all season. They've added a number of pitchers at the deadline to aid their already strong bullpen, which ranks top-10 league-wide in ERA, WHIP, and OBA. They'll need some more production from the plate, but the Guardians' pitching staff will keep them afloat for as long as they need to.

Alex Cobb will see his first start of this season after just being transferred from the San Francisco Giants to the Guardians. He underwent surgery some time ago and has been receiving shots in his arm, but he was prepared to make a return for the Giants this weekend. Following his transfer, he'll join the best bullpen in baseball and looks to put together a strong showing in his first start of this campaign. Typically a reliable pitcher, he'll add even more depth to an already sure pitching rotation.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are second in the American League Central and they trail the Cleveland Guardians by 3.5 games. This doubleheader proves to be crucial for them as they can capitalize on Cleveland's losing streak and close the gap in the divisional race. Minnesota has face Cleveland five times so far this season and has yet to notch a win against their rivals. The Twins also failed to score more than four runs through each one of those losses, so they'll need to get their bats going early on and try to rattle Alex Cobb in his first game this season.

Louie Varland will make the start behind a winless record this season and he'll be eager to notch his first of the year. He had a short stint in Triple-A this season and will be making his first start since June, which the Twins were able to score the win during. He's still very fresh into his MLB career at just 26 years old and will have a lot to learn throughout the remainder of the season. Luckily, the Twins have won five of their last seven games and their offense is humming, so Varland should see some runs in support during this one.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins will host the Guardians during this pivotal doubleheader and they stand a chance to close the gap on the razor-thin divisional race. They still have yet to beat Cleveland in five games this season, but the Guardians are seeing a new pitcher within their rotation and this could be the perfect time for the Twins to capitalize.

Still, Louie Varland has been struggling this season and he'll see his first start in almost two months. Both pitchers could be rusty heading into this one and it'll be interesting to see how the batters back them up during the second leg of this doubleheader. As far as offense goes, the Twins have been seeing more success over the last 10 games and could capitalize on the struggling lineup of the Guardians.

While the odds are against their favor in the season series, we still like the Minnesota Twins to find a win during this game. Their home-field advantage should prove to be beneficial during the doubleheader and they should see at least one off-game for the Guardians' bats. Let's roll with the home team to take this one.

Final Guardians-Twins Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-116)