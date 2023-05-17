Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Cleveland Guardians (19-22) visit the Chicago White Sox (15-28) for the second of a three-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox jumped out to a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 8-3 win last night. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Guardians-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-178)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports, NBCS Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 16-25 (39%)

Over Record: 14-25-2 (36%)

The Guardians face an uphill battle to climb back into this series after the White Sox stalled presumed No. 1 started Shane Bieber in the opener. Biebs himself allowed five runs on a staggering 12 hits before the bullpen gave up three more runs on four additional hits. Cleveland was notably without star third baseman Jose Ramirez who is expected to miss the entirety of the series after being placed on the bereavement list. That doesn’t bode well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Guardians averaged the second-fewest runs per game even with their four-time Silver Slugger. Consequently, Cleveland needs other members of their offense to show up and provide their staff with ample run support if they want to cover as near-two-run underdogs.

Righty Peyton Battenfield (0-4) makes his sixth start of the season tonight. Bettenfield’s underlying numbers don’t look horrible as he enters tonight with a 4.45 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He struggled mightily with walks over his first four starts but has since solved that issue with 0 free passes issued over his last two outings. Additionally, he’s been able to work deeper into games this month with six and seven-inning outings over his last two starts. That said, Battenfield allowed a home run in all but two of his starts this season – a dangerous sign considering the White Sox blasted three long balls in the opener. Still, the White Sox rank in the bottom half of the league in runs – setting the stage for a strong outing from the rookie.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fourth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 21022 (49%)

Over Record: 22-18-3 (55%)

Chicago picked up a massive win last night thanks to pegging Cleveland’s ace for six runs in the fifth innings – giving them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. It was a positive sign for a White Sox team who at one point lost 11 in a row last month. However, the White Sox seem to be picking things up at the right time – particularly on the offensive end. Despite back-to-back series losses to the Royals and Astros prior to this series, the White Sox have crawled out of the cellar of the AL Central. That said, they need their stars to continue to shine on offense tonight if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Mike Clevinger (2-3) makes his ninth start of the season for the White Sox tonight. Clevinger has pitched poorly since joining the White Sox as he holds a 4.79 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. Chicago lost five of his last six starts – during which he allowed multiple runs five times. He’s been particularly susceptible to the long ball, having given up seven home runs over his last five starts. After starting the season relatively well, Clevinger’s production has fallen off a cliff. Consequently, he needs to regain form quickly against the team that drafted him if the White Sox want any chance of covering as 1.5-run favorites.

Despite shaky pitching on the mound, the White Sox still boast a number of potent bats in their lineup. Outfielder Luis Robert broke out of an early season slump and is scoring hot entering tonight. The 25-year-old homered for the fourth-straight game last night as he took sole possession of the AL home run crown with 12 long balls. With a .274 average and 90 total bases on the year, Robert looks to finally be realizing his immense potential. Alongside him, slugger Jake Burger continues to shine when given the opportunity. He homered in his second consecutive game last night and collected 10 total bases since returning from injury.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

With Cleveland missing their star and Chicago heating up, look for the White Sox’ offense to lead them to cover tonight.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (+146)