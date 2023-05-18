The Chicago White Sox look to finish off the three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The White Sox have dominated this series, winning the two games by a combined score of 15-5. Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets have hit home runs in both games, and Andrew Vaughn hit a home run yesterday as well. Burger has been on a roll as of late. In his last three games, he is seven for 12 with six RBIs and three home runs. The White Sox now have 28 hits in the two games of the series and will look to finish off the sweep in this one.

Here are the Guardians-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-184)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

TV: BSGL/NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV / ESPN+

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox will be sending Dylan Cease to the mound today, and that could be bad news for the Guardians. In his career against the Guardians, he has a 4-3 record in nine starts with a 3.74 ERA. Last year though. Cease dominated Cleveland. He had a 1.96 ERA as batters hit just .267 on him. Luckily there are guys in this lineup who have found success against him. First is Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .500 against Cease and has been heating up. He is hitting .269 in May but has six hits in his last four games while scoring four runs.

Beyond Kwan, Josh Naylor has had some success too, hitting .286 against the White Sox ace. He could still be out of the line-up today though, as he missed yesterday’s game and is considered day-to-day. Amed Rosario brings his hot bat into this game with a positive record against Cease as well. He is hitting .302 on the month but has struggled some in the series, going just 1-9. Still, he has hit .267 against Cease in 15 at-bats.

The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound for his fifth start of the year. He has only gotten through six full innings once this year, and it was his best start of the year. In his first start of the season, he went six innings, struck out eight, and allowed just one run. Since then, he has allowed two or more runs in each starts, while pitching under six innings.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox won back-to-back games. It may not seem like a big deal but for the White Sox, it has been. This is only the second time this year they have done that. Eleven times this year they have followed up a win with a loss immediately following. They have one three-game win streak and that is the extent of them having win streaks. Dylan Cease will look to make it three in a row. Cease has not been at his best this year, currently at 2-2 with a 4.86 ERA. Last time out, he went six innings, struck out five, and did not give up a run. The start before that was his worst of the year, as he gave up seven runs in just five innings of work. For Cease, it has been a lack of consistency this year. He has either been very good, or very pedestrian.

Jake Burger is looking to continue his hot hitting as well. He missed ten days in the middle of May, but in the month is hitting .412 with three home runs and six RBIs. That gave Burger ten home runs on the season with 20 runs batted in. Andrew Vaughn is also picking up his production. After going without an RBI and just two hits in his first five games of May, he has 11 RBIs in the last ten games with 11 hits in 41 at-bats.

The hottest bat on the team belongs to Luis Robert Jr. He is hitting .377 on the month with an OPS of 1.327. He has seven home runs this month, with 15 RBIs as well. If all the hot bats keep rolling the White Sox will get to three wins in a row.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Cleveland is just not swinging the bat well, and the White Sox will send their best pitcher to the mound in this one. While Cease has not been himself this year, he is still a top-quality pitcher. Combining that with the hot bats of the White Sox, they will get the sweep of the Guardians.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (+152)