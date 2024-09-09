ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians White Sox.

The Cleveland Guardians have to like the position they inhabit in the American League Central. They just got finished with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team with the best record in baseball. Cleveland was able to avoid getting swept in the series. That, combined with the Minnesota Twins getting swept over the weekend by the Kansas City Royals, has created a situation where the three-way AL Central race is now, in truth, a two-team battle. The Guardians lead the Royals by 2.5 games, three in the loss column, with 19 games to play. Minnesota has faded, falling five games behind Cleveland. The Guardians have separated themselves from the Twins. They just have to handle the Royals. Crucially, Cleveland and Kansas City just played seven games. The Royals made a very big push at the Guardians, but Cleveland fended them off. Now the Guardians get to play a three-game series against the historically bad Chicago White Sox, who are likely to lose more than 120 games, which would set the record for most losses in modern Major League Baseball history. If Cleveland can indeed sweep the White Sox, the Guardians will likely increase their lead over the Royals and reduce the amount of games left for Kansas City to make up the difference. It's all right there for the Guardians; now Cleveland just has to take advantage of this opportunity.

Guardians-White Sox Projected Starters

Joey Cantillo vs. Nick Nastrini

Joey Cantillo (0-3) has a 7.71 ERA. If ever there was a time for Cantillo to make a meaningful contribution to the Guardians' division title push, it's here against the woeful White Sox. Cantillo has been knocked around as a starter. One would think this appearance on Monday will be as an opener, not as a starter expected to pitch four or five innings. Cantillo has to take advantage of a historically weak-hitting Chicago lineup and give Cleveland three to six outs without any damage being done.

Last Appearance (relief): August 26 vs the Kansas City Royals: 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 13 IP, 15 H, 13 R, 6 HR, 9 BB, 10 K

Nick Nastrini (0-7) has a 7.79 ERA. Nastrini was awful against the Orioles in his last start. He has been awful overall in limited action this season. Look at the walk-strikeout ratio below in his home starts. That's beyond abysmal. The White Sox need to see something from Nastrini if he is to have any chance of sticking with the team — and in the majors — in 2025.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 3 vs the Baltimore Orioles: 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 0 HR, 6 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 12 IP, 20 H, 26 R, 2 HR, 20 BB, 6 K

Here are the Guardians-White Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: -220

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 8.5 (-128)

Under: 8.5 (+104)

How to Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians versus the White Sox, in September, with the Guardians having a lot to play for, is a mismatch in itself. The Guardians against Nick Nastrini, arguably the worst starting pitcher in baseball in 2024, is more of a mismatch.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago can hit Joey Cantillo and outscore the Guardians. Cleveland is a good team, but the Guardians are caught shorthanded by having to use Cantillo in a bullpen/opener role. That's not an ideal setup for them.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Guardians run line is an obvious play, but consider the over here with two plus-seven-ERA pitchers. Also look for the Guardians' team total, over 4.5 if you get a reasonable price (-150 or better).

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5, over 8.5