Guatemala and Canada lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Guatemala-Canada prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Guatemala put on a low-scoring and well-balanced game against Cuba, delivering a 1-0 win thanks to Darwin Lom's goal. As the current first-placers of the group, Guatemala hopes to pull another favorable result against the tournament hosts.

Canada almost had the game in their favor against Guadeloupe, not until Jacen Russell-Rowe committed an own goal to make the match a 2-2 draw. The Canucks will be intent to take back their win and snatch all three points in this fixture.

Here are the Guatemala-Canada soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Guatemala-Canada Odds

Guatemala: +500

Canada: -220

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Guatemala vs. Canada

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Bet365

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Why Guatemala Can Beat Canada

Guatemala is ranked 116th in the FIFA World Rankings. The Guatemalans are in 12th place among CONCACAF nations, trailing Honduras, Curacao, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Guatemala battled through a 1-0 victory in their game against Cuba. A penalty was awarded for the Guatemalans in injury time of the first half, but Darwin Lom's chance was saved by Raiko Arozarena. In the second half, Guatemala continued their aggression, which resulted in Lom's goal off an assist from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Guatemala narrowly missed out on a spot in the final stages of the World Cup Qualifiers, as they finished second in their group, level on points with toppers Curacao, in Group C. However, they made amends for it by securing promotion to League A in the Nations League, and are confident.

El Equipo Chapin also had an impressive outing in the CONCACAF Nations League, slotted at League B Group D. The Guatemalans had a 4-1-1 record and finished as first-placers in their section over French Guiana, Dominican Republic, and Belize. Going on, Guatemala is high in confidence after securing entry to League A in the Nations League and is determined to deliver a confidence-boosting campaign in the Gold Cup. A win for them seems the expected outcome, as they won four of the six face-offs against Cuba.

In their five most recent home games of all competitions, Guatemala has kept a clean sheet in the last two matches and lost just once. Guatemala has just one loss in 11 home matches, which included three draws and seven wins.

Rubio Rubin, Aaron Herrera, and Gerardo Gordillo are the only outfield players that play outside of Liga Nacional and they will be pounding in some goals for the squad. Moreover, Alejandro Galindo, Carlos Mejía, Stheven Robles, and Óscar Castellanos stand out as midfielders for the team and will be adding to their tallies.

Why Canada Can Beat Guatemala

The Canucks are the 47th-best team in the recent FIFA rankings. Canada positions ahead of Paraguay, Ireland, and Burkina Faso, but lags after Norway, Ivory Coast, and Romania. They are the fourth-best team in the CONCACAF area, placed behind the USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Canada shares hosting duties with the United States in this tournament.

The Canadians are hoping to bounce back from a 2-2 draw against Guadeloupe. Thierry Ambrose opened the scoring for the Guadeloupians, but Lucas Cavallini and Richie Laryea converted in the second half. An error from Jacen Russell-Rowe resulted in a deadlock for the two nations. Canada could have done more if they converted more goals from 18 total shots, five corner kicks, and six shots on target.

If Canada came here with their best team, they would probably be the main candidates to win the Gold Cup. Some of Canada's top players won't be participating in this competition as the team prefers to give some youngsters much-needed experience. Although they will miss some great players like Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Jonathan David, they still have a very good team that could go far.

Whether they can still win it all remains to be seen, but they should not be written off, that's for sure. Several members of the squad that reached the semifinals in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will be on the pitch. One of them is Stephen Eustaquio, a 26-year-old midfielder who shared the team lead with three goals in that tournament. Another returnee from the 2021 side is winger Junior Hoilett, who recorded two tallies and a pair of assists in that competition. The 33-year-old also produced three goals for Canada during the 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Forward Lucas Cavallini and midfielder Jonathan Osorio each netted a tally during Canada's run to the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League final, with the former also scoring five times during World Cup Qualifying. Jacen Russell-Rowe, Jacob Shaffelburg, Victor Loturi, and Liam Millar are also seeking their first goals for the country.

Final Guatemala-Canada Prediction & Pick

Canada will be eager to get back their stolen win, but Guatemala will not impose itself as an easy opponent. Both teams will be battling with goals, but Canada edges out Guatemala in a tight battle.

Final Guatemala-Canada Prediction & Pick: Canada (-220), Over 2.5 goals (-120)