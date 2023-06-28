Guatemala and Cuba lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Guatemala-Cuba prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

After a first-place finish in their group in the recent CONCACAF Nations League, Guatemala lost three of four friendly fixtures this June. Despite poor performance in friendlies, Guatemala hopes to bounce back and make a deep run in the Gold Cup.

Cuba also suffered the same fate, topping League B Group A while suffering defeats to Uruguay and Chile in friendly matches. The Cubans intend to reach the quarter-finals, just like in their 2013 and 2015 campaigns.

Here are the Guatemala-Cuba soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Guatemala-Cuba Odds

Guatemala: -210

Cuba: +550

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: +130

Under 2.5 Goals: -180

How to Watch Guatemala vs. Cuba

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, UniMás

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com,

Time: 8:45 PM ET / 5:45 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Guatemala Can Beat Cuba

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Guatemala is ranked 116th in the FIFA World Rankings. The Guatemalans are in 12th place among CONCACAF nations, trailing Honduras, Curacao, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Guatemala suffered a 1-0 setback against Venezuela in an international friendly last time out on June 18 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to that, La Azul y Blanco was lighting up the scoreboard in the Nations League B, going for a 4-0 win against French Guiana on March 27, and a 2-1 win over neighbor Belize on March 24.

Guatemala narrowly missed out on a spot in the final stages of the World Cup Qualifiers, as they finished second in their group, level on points with toppers Curacao, in Group C. However, they made amends for it by securing promotion to League A in the Nations League, and are confident.

El Equipo Chapin also had an impressive outing in the CONCACAF Nations League, slotted at League B Group D. The Guatemalans had a 4-1-1 record and finished as first-placers in their section over French Guiana, Dominican Republic, and Belize. Going on, Guatemala is high in confidence after securing entry to League A in the Nations League and is determined to deliver a confidence-boosting campaign in the Gold Cup. A win for them seems the expected outcome, as they won four of the six face-offs against Cuba.

In their 3 most recent home games of all competitions, Guatemala has succeeded in keeping a clean sheet. Guatemala are unbeaten in 24 of their last 26 home matches in all competitions. Moreover, Guatemala has achieved a run of 3 straight wins in all competitions.

Rubio Rubin, Aaron Herrera, and Gerardo Gordillo are the only outfield players that play outside of Liga Nacional and they will be pounding in some goals for the squad. Moreover, Alejandro Galindo, Carlos Mejía, Stheven Robles, and Óscar Castellanos stand out as midfielders for the team and will be adding to their tallies.

Why Cuba Can Beat Guatemala

The Cubans are ranked 165th in the world by FIFA and are one of the weakest teams in the whole of the Gold Cup. Cuba is also ranked 19th in the CONCACAF index, ahead of Barbados, Guyana, and St. Lucia. Cuba's best finish within the region is its 2012 win in the Caribbean Cup.

They are on a losing streak at the moment and are struggling with their defense. Last time out for Cuba, it suffered a 2-0 setback against Uruguay in an international friendly on June 20. Prior to that, Chile routed Cuba 3-0 in a June 11 friendly.

In CONCACAF Nations League B play, Cuba has won 5 straight matches since a 2-1 setback to Guadeloupe on June 2. It avenged that loss with a 1-0 victory on March 26, thanks to a Yasnier Matos goal in stoppage time just before the half. Cuba had a 5-0-1 record in League B Group A, topping Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados. Cuba ended with 15 points, 11 goals, and a +8 goal difference to lead their section.

The Cubans have a worrying head-to-head record against this rival. They lost every encounter since 2015, and have not scored a single goal in this period as well. They also managed to win just twice in the past 35 years, too. Cuba's recent win against Guatemala was in Group C of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, wherein Maikel Reyes scored in the 73rd minute to capture the 1-0 win.

The stats have not been favorable to Cuba as well. Cuba have lost by more than two goals all of their last 11 away Gold Cup games. The Cubans are also on a poor run of just wins in 25 away matches in all competitions. The team of Cuba is also on a poor run of five defeats by more than three goals in Gold Cup games.

Maikel Reyes, Luis Paradela, and captain Aricheell Hernández will headline the nation and lead in scoring.

Final Guatemala-Cuba Prediction & Pick

Cuba can push for a punch but Guatemala takes this win.

Final Guatemala-Cuba Prediction & Pick: Guatemala (-210), Over 2.5 goals (+130)