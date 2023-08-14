Kingston Rossdale, the 17-year-old son of pop sensation Gwen Stefani and rockstar Gavin Rossdale, made a surprise live music performance at stepfather Blake Shelton's Ole Red Bar on August 11.

Before his debut, Blake Shelton had already treated fans to an acoustic show at the venue. Little did the crowd know, they were in for a double treat. Midway through his music performance, Blake introduced Kingston Rossdale as a special guest, marking his first step onto the stage as a musician.

With a round of applause, Blake Shelton lauds Kingston's talent as he takes the stage.

“This guy's an artist, he's the real deal, and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first-ever public performance.”

Donning a casual yet confident outfit, Kingston Rossdale claimed the spotlight alongside a guitarist and a keyboardist. Kingston Rossdale took center stage with a guitarist and a keyboardist. His voice belted out rock ballads that brought back memories of the grunge era. A nod to his father's contribution to music. As Kingston's set hit its peak, he and Blake locked in a heartfelt embrace.

However, the night had more surprises up its sleeve.

Gwen also hopped onto the stage to join her hubby for a duet that set the stage ablaze. Gwen and Blake tied the knot on his Oklahoma ranch in 2021 after meeting in The Voice back in 2014.

With the combined musical prowess of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Gavin Rossdale couldn't have asked for better mentors to shape his potential career in the industry.