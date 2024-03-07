Gwyneth Paltrow didn't find the adjustment of becoming a stepmom to be easy.
The former Oscar winner recently opened up about the experience, calling it “rough” and “one of my biggest learnings.” Attending the Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit on March 6 (via PageSix), Paltrow opened up about becoming a stepmom.
““Yeah, it’s a b***h, right, guys? No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it’s one of my biggest learnings as a human being,” she said. ““And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my step kids and now they’re like my kids.”
She became a stepmom due to her marriage to Brad Falchuk, who had two teenage kids when they got married. Paltrow admitted that it was a tough path, but she eventually found her way. “The path to here was really rough,” Paltrow said. “It’s almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back.
“I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score,” she continued.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Shakespeare in love. She also gained notoriety for her roles in Seven, Emma, and A Perfect Murder. Paltrow also starred in The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Shallow Hal.
Beginning in 2008, Paltrow began playing Pepper Potts in the MCU's Iron Man series. She would also appear in other MCU films like The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Her last MCU roles came in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.