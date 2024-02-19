The parody is heading to where it all took place.

A new musical based on the legal battle with Utah optometrist and Gwyneth Paltrow is coming to the States. And no, not to Broadway.

It will make its American debut in Utah at The Egyptian Theatre in Park City and is titled Gwyneth Goes Skiing, according to Variety. The parody features creators Linus Karp and Joseph Martin as Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, who were involved in the lawsuit.

About Gwyneth Goes Skiing

Darren Criss will also be a part of the cast and singing, along with comedian Cat Cohen. Criss will be the vocals for Sanderson in the 90-minute musical. Songs will include See You in Court and I Wish You Well.

It had a run at London's Pleasance Theatre and will play next at Edinburgh Fringe, Deadline reports.

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical Set for U.S. Debut With New Vocals From Darren Criss (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/fhKOCHM6s7 — Variety (@Variety) February 19, 2024

Awkward Productions is producing the musical. Today, they posted on social media, “The incredible @darrencriss and @catccohen provide their stunning vocals to Gwyneth Goes Skiing as the show heads to Edinburgh Fringe and Park City, Utah — where the trial happened!”

It's all based on the 2016 incident with Sanderson on a ski slope. He accused the famous actress of skiing into him, resulting in a lawsuit in which he asked for $3 million. Ultimately, Paltrow won by counter-suing him for $1 and legal fees. She claimed he purposely tried to exploit her fame and celebrity.

Gwyneth Paltrow said on Instagram following the verdict, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.