Gwyneth Paltrow is not an MCU fan. Even if she has starred in several films.

“I've never seen Endgame”

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Pots on movie set with paparazzi around.

During a conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival (via Variety), Paltrow revealed that she hasn't seen many MCU films. But first, she reflected on her beginnings in the MCU. When she joined Iron Man, they promised it'd “feel like doing an indie film” and that she wouldn't have to do “too much” action.

“So I thought, Oh, okay. And we had such a good time. We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write it in the morning in Jon’s trailer, and it was like doing [an indie] film,” she said.

“Then, the movie was such a huge hit that we didn't make them like that anymore,” Paltrow said. “I've never seen [Avengers] Endgame. I've never seen any of these. I can't keep track.

“I probably should at some point,” she concluded.

Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. She's also won dozens of other awards including a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

After debuting in the MCU's inaugural film, Iron Man, Paltrow would appear in several other films. These included the other two Iron Man films, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Avengers and the subsequent Infinity War and Endgame. She has not been seen since Endgame, though.

Some of Paltrow's other notable film credits include Seven, The Royal Tenenbaums, Shallow Hal, and She Said. She got her start by starring in films Shout, Hook, and Cruel Doubt.