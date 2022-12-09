By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Hades II, the sequel to the “god-like rogue-like” mythos-based Hades, was unveiled during The Game Awards 2022. This is Supergiant Games’ fifth game and their first sequel.

Hades II The Game Awards 2022 Trailer

Set some time after the prequel, you take on the role of Melinoë in Hades II. The reveal trailer featured many things both familiar and new for returning players. According to Supermassive Games however, no prior knowledge of Hades is needed to play Hades II, apart from missing some callbacks to the original game.

The trailer begins by showing Melinoë mid-combat against an un-named witch, before the reveal that it’s simply training against their common enemy: Chronos, the Titan of Time. We also get a good look at our protagonist, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Hades’ own protagonist, Zagreus.

The in-game footage we see from the trailer reveals new areas and enemies, but most importantly, new characters we can form a bond with such as Moros, the Doom Incarnate and Nemesis, Retribution Incarnate. A new god to aid her in her journey was also revealed: the God of Light, Apollo. A new upgrade system was also momentarily shown during the trailer for keen-eyed fans.

At the end, Hades himself briefly shows up to offer some wisdom to his daughter Melinoë as she goes up against her grandfather.

Hades was made publicly available in early access in December 2018 before its full release on September 2020. Since then, it was made available for modern consoles and has received commercial and critical success. Its gameplay, story, characters, music design, and more is more than deserving of the awards it earned. Over the years, it has been awarded the Best Indie Game, Best Action, Critic’s Choice awards by multiple award-giving bodies, and was even nominated for Game of the Year back in The Game Awards 2020.

Supergiant Games announced that like its predecessor, Hades II will also go on early access prior to its full release. While little information is currently available, the developers said they would have more for fans new and old come next year. It is currently open for wishlisting on Steam and the Epic Games Store.