In a Good Morning America interview, Hailee Steinfeld graced the stage to talk about her role in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The Academy Award nominee blasted expectations about voice acting, showed a clip of the film, and gave some sage advice to her younger self.

Steinfeld revealed that voicing the character of Gwen Stacy or Ghost-Spider was “much more physical” than you might expect. For the first film, Into The Spider-Verse, she thought it would be much easier than it actually was. She joked that she thought she would come into the studio in her sweats. The reality is, her character and the ones she works with, are very active and that reflects the job she did.

Then GMA showed a clip of the highly anticipated film. It was one of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy talking to each other. Gwen says that “in every universe, Gwen Stacy falls for Spider-Man” and that in every universe it “never ends well.” Miles says to her that maybe that could change.

Steinfeld then gave some advice to her “younger self.” Steinfeld was nominated for Oscar at only 14 years old, so she was catapulted to stardom young. The actress said that she would probably reiterate advice she received when she was around that age: “to just have fun and not take anything too seriously.” She also said to “be in the present” and “ask a lot of questions.”

See Hailee Steinfeld in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in theaters on June 2.