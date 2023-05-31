The actress who’s playing Gwen Stacy in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse talked about her experience on the film. Hailee Steinfeld told MySA specifically what it was like working on sequels with a strong fan base and how it compared to her roles in Bumblebee and the True Grit remake.

“Each of those films have been an incredibly unique experience,” she said. “But there’s something about this experience that just doesn’t compare to anything that I’ve done. It’s so special in its own way. It’s so different.”

Steinfeld continued, talking about the resonance of a film like Across The Spider-Verse. This film is different in so many ways, with its themes and nostalgia; it even championed a new style of animation.

“I don’t know that I’ve been a part of something that has resonated with as many people around the world like this has. It’s so diverse,” she said. “It’s so special, obviously, in its messaging. There are so many elements of this film that have touched people around the world. It’s introduced me to people in parts of the world that I didn’t even know my name existed in.”

Steinfeld felt connected to this universe in a similar way. She said if she were to enter the world, she would want to be like the character she depicts: “I would like to think and I would hope she would look like Spider Gwen, and be as daring and as bold and as ambitious as her. I would imagine she would be the greatest version of myself – everything I want to be and more.”

See Hailee Steinfeld in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in theaters June 2.